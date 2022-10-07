A huge fire broke out in a private factory in Sector 3 C 140 of Noida. Republic has learned that prima facie, it appears that a short circuit caused the fire. No casualties have been reported as yet.

Immediately after the incident, the nearby companies were evacuated. People working in large numbers in the office ran out fast after the fire broke out. More than 5 vehicles of the fire department reached the spot. Efforts are being made by the local police and fire workers to control the blaze. The incident has been reported under the Police Station Phase 1 of Noida.

IMAGE: Republic World