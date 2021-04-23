Massive Fire At COVID-19 Hospital In Mumbai's Virar Leaves 13 Dead; CM Uddhav Orders Probe

A massve fire broke at Mumbai's Vijay Vallabh hospital during early hours on Friday. The COVID-19 hospital is situated in the Virar West area of Mumbai. The fire was put off within minutes, however, 13 casualities have been reported, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Dilip Shah informed. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district. Affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QfclEgBvvj — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

The fire brigade reached the site and currently patients who were getting treated are being shifted to another hospital. The fire has been put off however ICU patients who are under critical condition need to be taken to a safer zone. This incident comes in light two days after oxygen cylinder leak in Maharashtra's Nashik where 24 people lost their lives.

Nashik Tragedy

On Wednesday 24 patients who were under severe conditions died after an oxygen cylinder leaked in Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik. An enquiry is currently going on to get to the root of the tragedy. Yesterday, Police Commisioner Deepak Pandey informed that priliminary report suggests that there was negligance however a conclusive report will be drawn in next couple of days.

Amid shortage of certain life-saving equipments and efforts by both state and Central government, such incidents are causing additional trouble for authorities and patients. Moreover, Maharashtra is currently witnessing the worst condition of COVID-19. Despite of strict curbs, people continue to violate the protocols and record-breaking spike is recorded everyday from the state. On Thursday night Maharashtra government announced additional strict rules to control the situation.

Maharashtra COVID-19 crisis

On Thursday, the state recorded 67,013 fresh COVID-19 cases whch took the totl tally to 40,94,840. In last 24 hours, a total of 568 peope lost their lives to th virus in the state taking the toll to 62,479. With this, 3,330,747 recovered and actve case counts to nearly 700,000. In a positive development, Mumbai is recording lower number of cases with 7,367 fresh cases reported on Thursday.