Massive Fire At Paint Shop In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; Casualties Feared

A massive blaze was reported in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after a fire broke out in local paint shop. Authorities have stated that several persons are feared to be trapped in the two-storeyed building above the shop. At least 4 casualties including two women and two children have also been reported. One person is said to be critical. Fire tenders are currently at the scene dousing the fire. More details are still awaited.

