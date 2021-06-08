Massive Fire At Vaishno Devi Bhawan; Plume Of Smoke Seen Rising From Atop Trikuta Mountain

Update: Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed that he had spoken to the Reasi DC Charandeep Singh inquirng about the fire that broke out at Vaishno Devi Bhawan and informed that no major losses were reported. Noting that the situation was under control, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that they were keeping a close track of the situation for a few more hours.

Spoke to DC #Reasi, S. Charandeep Singh just now and inquired about the fire that broke out near the #VaishnoDevi shrine some time back. Thankfully, everything brought under control. No major loss reported. However, keeping a close track for the next few hours. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 8, 2021

In the latest development, a huge fire has broken out at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan temple in Jammu on Tuesday afternoon.

As per sources, the fire has broken out in the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan's cash counting area. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained as fire fighting operations are underway.

Visuals show that the fire has broken out right at the center of the Vaishno Devi temple complex, which is located nestled atop a huge mountain at Katra in Jammu.

The fire was reported at around 4 in the evening when CRPF troops deployed in the security noticed flames coming out from the Cash Counting area of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. After this, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi administration swung into action, and fire fighting operations were launched. The fire was doused in a while but the cash counting area was totally gutted in the fire incident.

While confirming this, CEO Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said that there has been no injury to anyone who was around the place where the fire was reported, it was controlled well within time by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi administration and the cause of fire is being ascertained. He also said that the Yatra is going on normally and hasn’t been halted as fire has been doused.

Lakhs of pilgrims undertake the 14-km trek that involves a criss-cross path across the mountain-face. Pilgrims may walk up, or take palkhis (palanquins), horses or even helicopters to reach the top.

The Vaishno Devi complex comprises of a number of connected buildings very high up where there are numerous kitchens and sleeping halls, meant for the pilgrims who often stay overnight.

Further details are awaited.