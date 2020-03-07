Noida: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Plastic Factory, No Injuries Reported

A massive fire erupted at a plastic factory in Noida's Phase-2 area on Saturday. Post receiving the call about the fire, the fire department rushed on the spot with 4 fire tenders. The reason for the fire remains to be currently unknown.

Noida: Fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Phase-2 area. 4 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/X8JtKzeq9j — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2020

The authorities are yet to confirm any casualties in the incident. Phase 2 is an industrial area that connects to the Greater Noida. The area also has several more factories.

