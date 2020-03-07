The Debate
Noida: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Plastic Factory, No Injuries Reported

Accidents & Disasters

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A massive fire erupted at a plastic factory in Noida's Phase-2 area on Saturday. Post receiving the call about the fire, the fire department rushed on the spot with 4 fire tenders. The reason for the fire remains to be currently unknown. 

The authorities are yet to confirm any casualties in the incident. Phase 2 is an industrial area that connects to the Greater Noida. The area also has several more factories. 

Fire breaks out in a godown in Jogeshwari, Mumbai 

Earlier on March 5, a massive fire broke out in a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. At least 7 fire tenders were rushed at the spot. According to officials, the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the fire broke out in Somani Industrial in Ram Mandir at around 3:30 am. Many surrounding shops were affected due to the fire including a car service station and showroom.

