Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In UP's Meerut; No Casualties Reported Yet

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Wednesday, April 27. Over three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire at the chemical factory manufacturing alum as thick black smoke engulfed the sky in Meerut. The reason as to what caused the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Alum factory is located in the Mawana area of Meerut. No specific information is available about the exact time when the call was made to the fire department. However, the fire tenders immediately reached the spot as soon as information about the fire reached the fire department.

There is no information on any casualties reported as yet by the department.

#FirstOnRepublic | Massive fire breaks out at Alum chemical factory in UP's Meerut. Fire tenders rushed to spot



Watch all latest updates here - https://t.co/PHbveT2XTJ pic.twitter.com/py132SmveR — Republic (@republic) April 27, 2022

More details are awaited.

(Image: Republic)