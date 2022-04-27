Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In UP's Meerut; No Casualties Reported Yet

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Wednesday, April 27. Over three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Written By
Abhishek Raval

Image: Republic


A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Wednesday, April 27. Over three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire at the chemical factory manufacturing alum as thick black smoke engulfed the sky in Meerut. The reason as to what caused the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Alum factory is located in the Mawana area of Meerut. No specific information is available about the exact time when the call was made to the fire department. However, the fire tenders immediately reached the spot as soon as information about the fire reached the fire department. 

There is no information on any casualties reported as yet by the department.

More details are awaited.

(Image: Republic)

READ | PM Modi urges States to conduct safety audit of hospitals as fire accidents rise in India
READ | Fire breaks out at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital; patients evacuated, no casualty
READ | Meerut: Fire breaks out at Victoria park
READ | Gyan Sarovar School in Delhi closed for a week after fire breakout
READ | Chennai Hospital fire: TN Health Min says 'personally inspected safety measures at RRGGH'
Tags: Meerut, India news, Uttar Pradesh news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND