Massive Fire Breaks Out At Fashion Street In South Mumbai; Fire Tenders At The Spot

A massive fire has broken out in a few shops at the Fashion Street in South Mumbai's Churchgate area on Saturday, November 5. It is pertinent to mention that the firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire; a few shops on Fashion Street were gutted in the incident.

According to BMC, information about the fire in shops at Fashion Street in Mumbai was received on Saturday and subsequently, fire tenders were sent to the spot. Fashion Street has been closed temporarily for traffic till the situation is brought under control, Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Visuals show thick black smoke coming out of the Fashion Street area due to the fire that engulfed several shops there. It is pertinent to mention that Fashion Street refers to a cluster of street-side clothing shops on the MG road near Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.