One person has died after a massive fire broke out in Lucknow on Monday morning at Levana hotel located in the Hazratganj area, informed officials. A sudden short circuit is said to be the cause behind the incident. The firefighters along with the Uttar Pradesh police have arrived at the spot and efforts to douse down the fire on the third floor of the hotel are being made.

As per sources, 18 people have been evacuated so far and rescue operations to evacuate the other trapped guests are underway. The fire personnel were seen wearing an oxygen mask to enter the hotel in a bid to avoid suffocation and rescue people stuck inside the premises.

More than four ambulances have been deployed on the spot. Also, nearby roads have been closed to avoid traffic congestion in case of a medical emergency.

Uttar Pradesh | Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qqlIxvRtwZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

(This is a developing story )

(Image: ANI)