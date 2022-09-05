Last Updated:

One Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Lucknow's Hazratganj; Rescue Ops On

One person died in a massive fire that broke out on Monday morning at Levana hotel located in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. Rescue Operations are underway.

Lucknow

ANI


One person has died after a massive fire broke out in Lucknow on Monday morning at Levana hotel located in the Hazratganj area, informed officials. A sudden short circuit is said to be the cause behind the incident. The firefighters along with the Uttar Pradesh police have arrived at the spot and efforts to douse down the fire on the third floor of the hotel are being made.

As per sources, 18 people have been evacuated so far and rescue operations to evacuate the other trapped guests are underway. The fire personnel were seen wearing an oxygen mask to enter the hotel in a bid to avoid suffocation and rescue people stuck inside the premises. 

More than four ambulances have been deployed on the spot. Also, nearby roads have been closed to avoid traffic congestion in case of a medical emergency.

(This is a developing story )

