Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pharmaceutical Company In Visakhapatnam; 1 Injured

A major fire broke out after an explosion took place at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, leaving at least one worker injured. The incident triggered panic among the residents in the Paravada area as it occurred just a few months after the deadly styrene gas leak in the LG Polymers plant of the city.

At first, an explosion was heard at JN Pharma City, following which a massive fire erupted. The incident took Ramky CETP solvents Pvt Ltd at about 10:30 pm. At least ten fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the massive blaze and to prevent it from spreading to other pharma plants in the vicinity, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said.

Minister takes notice

A worker sustained burn injuries, while three others who were also present at the unit managed to escape safely. The injured was rushed to a hospital in Gajuwaka for treatment, he added. The fire and emergency services personnel could not reach the spot immediately as the fire had engulfed the area.

State Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy spoke to Visakhapatnam district Collector and took stock of the situation. He directed the district administration to first evacuate workers who were on night shifts at other units. Reddy asked the police, fire services and health officials to be on high alert and ensure that there was no loss of lives.

On May 7, Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant near a village of RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam claimed the lives of 11 people and 600 others were hospitalised. On June 30, benzimidazole gas leak at a unit of Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited in the same Parawada area killed two employees and four others were affected.

