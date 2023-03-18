Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Godown In Hyderabad, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning in a plastic godown on Ansari Road in Hyderabad.

The police said that the incident took place at around 6 a.m. at a plastic waste godown on Ansari Road within the Kalapathar police station limits, and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shaik Jahangir said, "The people who collect rags and other plastic waste used to dump it here. The place belongs to Ayub and is run by Hamed. One DCM and some plastic wastage were damaged in the fire."

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, and investigations are underway.

As many as six people, including four women, died of asphyxiation due to a major fire in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad, Hyderabad.

Reportedly, all six deceased were found unconscious by fire tenders in a room on the fifth floor of the Swapnalok Complex building.

The cause of death would be known after investigation but, most likely, suffocation and inhaling smoke could be the reason, said a senior police personnel.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the deaths in the fire and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased.