A massive fire broke out in a clothing showroom in the Chandini Chowk area of Kolkata. According to sources, the fire was reported at around 3.30 am on Friday, May 20. The fire department rushed to the spot and the situation is now under control.

It is learned that several stores adjacent to the clothing stores were also burnt to ashes. So far, no reports of injuries or casualties. As many as four fire tenders were present at the spot. The firefighting operation is underway.

#BREAKING | Massive fire breaks out at clothing showroom in Kolkata's Chandni Chowk. Several adjacent shops burn to ashes.



No injuries were reported. Four fire tenders at the spot.



Watch - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/XejMtXFrGy — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

One of the shop owners spoke to Republic TV and said, "The fire incident might have occurred due to a short circuit reported in one of the shops in the building". He mentioned that he learned about the matter at 5 am and immediately rushed to the spot.

Bengal factory fire

In April, a massive fire broke out at a factory on Tangra Christopher Road in central Kolkata, enveloping the building complex in tall flames. The blaze spread rapidly due to the storage of combustible material at the factory.

As ten fire engines arrived to control the blaze, thick black smoke billowed out from the site of the fire. The fire engines initially struggled to enter the area due to congestion and narrow roads. Officials stated that no one was injured in the incident.

Massive fire at godown in Kolkata

Earlier in March, a massive fire broke was reported at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata in West Bengal and as many as eight fire tenders were at the spot. According to the Kolkata Police, the fire that broke out in a tannery at Meher Ali Lane (Under Tangra PS) at around 6:30 pm, soon engulfed the entire area of the tannery. Police had evacuated the residents of the adjacent shanties.

People of the area were seen taking water in buckets from their houses and filled water in a fire tender after it ran out of water.

DG Fire department Ranvir Kumar had mentioned that as many as 15 fire tenders were at the spot to carry out operations and the situation was brought under control.

(Image: Republic)