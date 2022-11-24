Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Chandni Chowk; Dozens Of Fire Tenders Rush To The Spot

A massive fire is reported to have broken out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Delhi in the late hours of November 24. According to ANI, around 18-20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the process to extinguish the fire got underway.

Delhi | Fierce fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk. Around 18 to 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The process of extinguishing is underway. pic.twitter.com/0dYdKQB7J1 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

According to latest updates, the fire was doused by over 25 fire tenders that were present at the site and no casualties have been reported so far. Notably, the market where the fire broke out had several electronic shops, however, the reason why the fire broke out has not been ascertained yet.

Apart from the dozens of fire tenders, officials of the Delhi Police are also present at the spot and are inspecting the extent of the damage. According to estimates, cargo worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire, although the exact number is yet to be determined.