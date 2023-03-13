Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Malad East, No Casualty Reported | WATCH

A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Mumbai's Malad East on Monday at around 4:30 pm. The information was immediately passed to the fire department and there is no casualty reported as of now.

The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet. Smoke was seen coming from Anand Nagar and Appa Pada areas in Malad East. Several videos have also surfaced on social media.

A fire official said that the fire erupted in the slum areas located in the Appa Pada locality. It was also told that fire tenders, jumbo water tankers, and other equipment were used to control the blaze.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/rsH6a9JJ6P — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

Another fire on the same day in Mumbai

Another fire erupted on Monday at a furniture godown in Ghas Compound, opposite the Petrol pump on Relief Road in Jogeshwari (W) at around 11.00 am. After getting the information, the fire officials immediately rushed to the spot in Jogeshwari to douse the fire. No injuries were reported during the incident. The fire was reported at level 3 at 11:21 am.

A BMC official said, "Fire in furniture godown was reported by the Mumbai Fire brigade. No injury has been reported in the incident."

While talking to Republic, one of the eyewitnesses said, "This is the fourth time the fire has broken out. The fire commenced from the side of the sofa makers at around 10 a.m. I tried but could not save anything."