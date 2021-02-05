Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Mankhurd Area, Water Tankers Rushed To Douse Flames

A massive level-3 fire broke out on Friday afternoon in Mankurd area of Mumbai as the scrap material accumulated on the site caught fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Several water tankers have been rushed to the spot to begin the fire fighting operations. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 2.44 PM.

As can be seen in the video, gigantic clouds of smoke have been erupting and covering the skies due to the raging fire. The video seems to be captured by the local residents living in the adjacent vicinity of the scrap yard.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai; no injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/LtaRkvaVty — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

"The blaze erupted in a scrap material godown. It is a 'level-3' (major) fire. Eleven fire engines and as many tankers are currently engaged in the firefighting operation," PTI quoted a fire brigade official.