Massive Fire Breaks Out In Parcel Van At Nashik Railway Station; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out in the luggage bogie of a train at Maharashtra's Nashik railway station on Saturday morning which has been brought under control by the fire fighting services.

The Shalimar Mumbai LTT express train's luggage bogie which was next to the engine caught a massive fire at around 08:45 AM on Saturday at the Nashik railway station. Immediately, the fire fighting services reached the spot to douse the fire that was caught in the luggage bogie of the train which runs from West Bengal's Shalimar to LTT, Mumbai. The luggage bogie wherein the fire erupted was separated from the main train. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in this fire incident.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Shivaji M Sutar said, "The luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to the engine has been detached from the train and soon the train will restart safely. The reason for the fire is not yet established," ANI reported

The visuals of the incident show smoke coming out from the luggage bogie of the Shalimar Mumbai LTT express train as fire fighting services continue to douse the fire. It is pertinent to mention that the fire has been brought under control by the fire emergency services.