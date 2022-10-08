Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; Rescue Ops Underway

A massive fire broke out in a residential building located in Chembur's New Tilak Nagar area on Saturday.

Written By
Astha Singh

Republic World


A massive fire broke out in a residential building located in Chembur's New Tilak Nagar area on Saturday evening.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it as a level 2 fire that was reported from a 12th-floor Railview (MIG) building right opposite Lokmanya Tilak terminus. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Till now three fire engines and two jumbo water tankers reached to location.

In the video accessed by Republic, a huge dark smog can be seen fuming out of the top floor of the building and residents can be seen escaping from the balcony. As per the authorities, rescue operations are underway and efforts are being made to put down the fire.

(This is a developing story)

(Image: RepublicWorld)

First Published:
