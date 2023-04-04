Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out On Cochin Port Authority Land In Kerala; Doused By Naval Fighters

Massive fire broke out at Cochin Port Authority land near Indian Maritime University at Wellingdon Island on Monday evening.

Astha Singh
A massive fire was reported over Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) land near Indian Maritime University at the Wellingdon Island on Monday (April 3).

According to the Southern Naval Command, immediate assistance was provided as Naval firefighting services were directed into action at the request of the Port Authority. The Naval fire tenders were rushed to the fire site and augmented the firefighting efforts of the Port authorities.

 According to officials, the fire started at around 7.45 pm on Monday and the extent of the fire spread over more than 300m of the area with high-rising flames which were localised with continuous operations by the Naval fire tenders. After, nearly two hours of firefighting operations, the fire was completely brought under control by 10 pm.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the incident are awaited.

