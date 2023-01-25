Massive Landslide In Jammu's Ramban; Srinagar National Highway Closed By Authorities

A massive landslide occurred in Jammu's Ramban district on Wednesday. Following the incident, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed by authorities.

According to sources, it has been learnt that the National Highway will remain close on Thursday, January 26, as well. The incident occurred just a day ahead of Republic Day making it difficult for commuters and tourists to reach Srinagar for the celebrations.

#BREAKING | Landslide reported in Jammu's Ramban district, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed. Republic Bangla reports #LIVE from the location. Tune in - https://t.co/ip1tSpfukM pic.twitter.com/pW1a4cMrSU — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2023

Speaking to Republic, one of the commuters said, “We were going to Srinagar, but are thinking of returning as the highway has been closed. We are coming from Delhi and were going to Srinagar to enjoy the weather.”

Bharat Jodo Yatra halted

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodon Yatra was also paused following the occurrence of the landslide and poor weather, sources informed. Notably, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu on January 23 and is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

Informing about the halt of the Yatra, Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, “Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area, the afternoon leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ramban and Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow is a rest day and the Yatra will resume the day after, January 27 at 8am.”