Medical Student Killed As Car Turns Turtle On Highway In Jaipur

A 25-year-old MBBS student died and his friend was injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned on Jaipur-Delhi highway, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late on Monday night, they said.

Shantanu Chauhan, hailing from Gujarat, was a student of a private medical university in Jaipur. Along with his friend, he was travelling in the car that overturned near Chandwaji area in the district.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Shantanu died during treatment, police said, adding that his friend received minor injuries and was discharged.

