Meghalaya: 4 Dead In Massive Landslides In West Garo Hills; Rescue Operation Underway

A family of three and a child tragically lost their lives after they were buried alive in landslides that occurred in Garo Hills of Meghalaya on Thursday.

In a tragic incident, a family of three and a little child lost their lives after they were buried alive in landslides that occurred in two places in Garo Hills of Meghalaya in the early hours of Thursday. 

Three members of a family were killed in a massive landslide that took place in the Gambegre area of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, while a two and half-year-old boy died due to a landslide in the Betasing region of South West Garo hills. 

The three members of the same family were buried alive in the landslide that occurred at Jebalgre village under Gambegre block, around 32 km from block and 45 km from Tura. In a separate incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old child lost his life when a house was destroyed in a landslide in Samati village of Betasing block in South West Garo Hills at around 4 AM on Thursday.

Massive damage to property has also been reported in the Gambegre block of West Garo hills in Meghalaya. 

Meanwhile, several villages were submerged due to floods triggered by torrential rains in the South Salmara district of Assam, affecting hundreds of families in the region.

Heavy rainfall has triggered water logging in various parts of Guwahati city including Kahilipara, Jatia and Hatigaon area on Thursday. 

IMD issues orange alert in Assam till June 12

Indian Meteorological Department has announced an orange alert in Northeast India amid heavy rains in Assam till June 12. IMD predicted heavy rains in Northeast India, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next few days. Meanwhile, during the following two days, scorching conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets across Northwest, Central, and neighboring East India.

