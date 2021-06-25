Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: Indian Navy Divers Retrieve Second Body, Rescue Op Underway

Amid the ongoing rescue operation of miners in Meghalaya, the Indian Navy team is still leading it intensively in the state's eastern Jaintia hills. Knee-deep in ice-cold water, the rescue team consisting of 12-member Indian Navy divers and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday retrieved another body of a miner from the Coal Mine. This is the second body retrieved from inside the coal mine's main shaft. At least five miners were trapped inside the coal mine under Sutnga Elaka on May 30.

The body was recovered from the bottom of the 152 meter-deep and flooded coal pit in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district where 5 miners have been trapped since May 30. The report has been confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills E. Kharmalki.

The executive magistrate conducted an inquest at the site and the body was sent to Khliehriat morgue for postmortem. The rescue team on June 16 has retrieved the first body, which has still not been identified and claimed. In continuation of the rescue operation, the rescue teams of NDRF and SDRF verified the level of the water before the Navy divers resume operation and found rises by 29 feet.

Meghalaya rescue operation

The NDRF, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and emergency services were deployed to carry out the rescue operation since then and a team of divers from the Navy was roped in on June 12 to assist in the operation where the miners have been trapped at a depth of 400-500 feet in the darkness, coupled with incessant rainfall and temperature dipping to 3-degree Celcius. The Naval team was equipped with remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and handheld sonar.

A similar incident had occurred in 2018 and the Indian Navy was deployed to bring out at least 15 miners who were trapped in a mine in Meghalaya that was over 350 feet deep. It was then said that rescue operation was difficult because there were no blueprints for the mine where the miners were trapped and water flowing into the mine from the nearby river was also making the operation more difficult.