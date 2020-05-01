MHA Satisfied With Telangana's COVID-1 Battle, Says State Has Adequate Essential Equipment

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said it is satisfied over the measures taken by Telangana to combat COVID-19. The MHA led Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) during their visit to Hyderabad observed that the State has an adequate number of testing kits along with other essential equipment.

"The IMCT, which visited Hyderabad, has found that the Telangana State has the adequate number of testing kits, PPE and other essential equipment," Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press conference at Delhi.

The team visited Gandhi Hospital, the State's nodal centre for COVID-19. Required protocols for discharge and treatment are being followed, she added.

"More than 93 per cent of patients in the region have been treated here and has more than 300 tests per day capacity. It was found that Gandhi Hospital drops patient till home upon recovery and monitors quarantine through mobile messages," said Srivastava.

"The state is using an end-to-end IT dashboard to track patients right from testing to discharge. The team also visited the containment zone in Humayun Nagar. Essential goods and services are being provided by the corporation at door-step," she added.

As on April 30, Telangana has reported 1012 cases of COVID-19 positive patients, of which 367 have been cured and discharged while 26 have succumbed to the infection. The nation is nearing the culmination of the extended nationwide lockdown with the recovery rate also getting better by the day, however, the number of infected cases also remains on an uptrend. The MHA has said that it will issue revised guidelines which will give considerable relaxations in many districts.