Migrant Workers Block Highway In Kutch, Pelt Stones On Vehicles Amid Standoff With Police

Hundreds of migrant workers blocked the main highway passing through Gandhidham town in Gujarat's Kutch and resorted to pelting stones on vehicles passing by. The miffed migrants took to the streets to protest, claiming that although they had finished all procedures required to go back home there was no response from the administration. Further, policemen were seen appealing to the crowd to remain calm, however, the distressed migrants continued to block the highway and pelt stones on vehicles.