Mild Intensity Earthquake Hits Rajouri In J-K; No Damage Reported

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, but there was no report of any damage, officials said. The epicentre of the tremor, which occurred at 3.49 am, was the mountainous areas of Rajouri, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface, at a latitude of 33.33 degrees north and a longitude of 74.20 degrees, it said.