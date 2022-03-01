Mild tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Mar 1 (PTI) A mild tremor of 3.4 magnitude was recorded in Kutch district of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, officials said.

There was no casualty or property damage, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 7.50 am, with its epicentre 19 km west south-west of Rapar in the district, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar said.

It was located at a depth of 21.7 km, the ISR said.

In the last two weeks, three tremors of 3.4 magnitude have been recorded in the district, which is located in a very 'high risk' seismic zone.

In January 2001, a massive earthquake had jolted the district in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured. PTI KA GK GK

