In a horrific incident, a mini bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday morning.

Reportedly, over a dozen passengers have been injured and 11 people are feared dead. According to sources, the Indian Army officials have been pressed into the rescue operation.

UPDATE | 11 total deaths yet reported in the mini-bus accident that occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch in J&K. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

"Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured," Sinha tweeted.

Image: Republic