Idukki Landslide: Minister To Ask CM Palaniswami For Aid To Affected Tamil Nadu People

Noting that many people from Tamil Nadu lost their lives in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Kerala’s Idukki district, TN Minister said that he will ask Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to allocate relief funds to the victims. Tamil Nadu's Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said e-pass has also been issued to people of the state for attending the funeral of their near ones who died in Kerala landslide.

"Many people from Tamil Nadu have died in the Kerala Rajamalai landslide. This incident has caused the most distress. We will talk to the Chief Minister to allocate relief funds to the affected people of Tamil Nadu. An e-pass has been issued to people leaving Tamil Nadu to attend the funeral of the lost Tamil Nadu people there," he told ANI on Friday.

54 dead in Idukki landslide

In an unfortunate incident, 54 people lost their lives after extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company on August 7. As per reports, at least 30 settlements housing 70 people were buried under the debris. The police, a 50-member special fire force along with a National Disaster Response Force unit stationed in Idukki district jointly mounted rescue and relief operations amid inclement weather.

Government announces compensation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives and asserted that the state government would bear the treatment cost of those injured in the landslide. Reacting to this tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain at the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals. PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

After visiting the site of the landslide in Idukki on Thursday, August 13, CM Vijayan announced that the state government would ensure the rehabilitation of the affected families. Vijayan added that his government shall take care of the education expenses of the children among the survivors. He assured that new houses will be provided to the families in a different locality.

(With inputs from agency)