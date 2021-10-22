Minor fire at Shastri Bhavan in central Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a room in central Delhi's Shastri Bhawan on Friday evening, officials said.

Fire department officials received information about the incident around 8.15 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

The fire was a result of a short circuit in the ceiling fan of the room situated on the third floor of the building, officials said.

The fire was doused. No one got injured, they added, PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

