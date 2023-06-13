Mishap At Tata Steel Plant At Dhenkanal In Odisha, 19 People Critical

Quick links:
A picture of the Tata Steel unit in Odisha's Meramandali (Image: Republic)
Why are you reading this: At least 19 people were hurt in an accident at the Tata Steel facility in Meramandali, Dhenkanal district at 01:00 PM, June 13. Initial reports claim a steam pipe ruptured which led to the accident. According to sources, the event resulted in some engineers and labourers who were performing inspections at the blast furnace getting injured. The people suffered injuries when boiling water fell on them, according to reports. The 19 victims of the event have all been sent to a private hospital in Cuttack. Some engineers and workmen were among the injured.
19 people were injured following an accident at a Tata Steel plant in Odisha
All the injured admitted at private hospital in Cuttack
Tata Steel said an internal probe underway
Tata Steel has put out a statement saying emergency protocol services have been activated and the accident area has been cordoned off.
In a statement, Tata Steel says, "We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a… pic.twitter.com/rycvypRkrR— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023