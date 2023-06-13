Mishap At Tata Steel Plant At Dhenkanal In Odisha, 19 People Critical

Why are you reading this: At least 19 people were hurt in an accident at the Tata Steel facility in Meramandali, Dhenkanal district at 01:00 PM, June 13. Initial reports claim a steam pipe ruptured which led to the accident. According to sources, the event resulted in some engineers and labourers who were performing inspections at the blast furnace getting injured. The people suffered injuries when boiling water fell on them, according to reports. The 19 victims of the event have all been sent to a private hospital in Cuttack. Some engineers and workmen were among the injured.

3 things you need to know:

19 people were injured following an accident at a Tata Steel plant in Odisha

All the injured admitted at private hospital in Cuttack

Tata Steel said an internal probe underway

Tata Steel releases statement

Tata Steel has put out a statement saying emergency protocol services have been activated and the accident area has been cordoned off.