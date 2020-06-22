Grateful That No Llves Lost So Far: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga After Back-to-back Earthquakes

Speaking about the aftermath of the earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale which hit Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, speaking to Republic TV on Monday said no loss of life has been reported in the state due to the natural disaster so far.

'They assured me of their help'

The Chief Minister said, "A lot of houses were damaged and there were cracks in the buildings and walls. However, there is no report of loss of life or injury. I have sent my ministers to take stock of the situation as a lot of damage has been done. Today morning, both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister telephoned me and assured me of their help."

He added, "So together with the minister in charge of the area and with the local administrators, we will assess how much damage is there and we are grateful that there is no loss of lives. Champhai district has been the worst affected because of this earthquake, which is also my constituency."

The earthquake happened, the second one in over 12 hours, at 4.10 am and the epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres and the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude), according to the National Center for Seismology.

PM Modi assures all possible help

“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” PM Modi tweeted. Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had called the Mizoram Chief Minister.

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram, at around 4.16 pm on Sunday. As per accounts, tremors were also felt in neighbouring states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Assam.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the quake was Mizoram's Aizawl district and was recorded at a depth of 35 km. NCS has marked this earthquake as 'reviewed' while confirming that the epicentre was 25 km east northeast (ENE) of Aizawl in Mizoram.

