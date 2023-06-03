Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he had called his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik immediately following the triple train accident and also offered help in relief and rescue efforts. He further said two trains have been arranged -- one from Tamil Nadu and another to the state to bring back the passengers from Tamil Nadu from the accident site. Also to take their relatives to Odisha.

"A special train has been arranged through a different route from Bhubaneswar to Chennai in order to bring back all the rescued passengers to Tamil Nadu. Similarly, a special train from Chennai will be starting to Bhubaneswar which will take the relatives and loved ones of those who had suffered the accident," Stalin said. The Tamil Nadu CM also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

At least 238 people died and more than 900 were injured after a following a triple train accident at around 7:30 pm on Friday. The trains involved in the accident include the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, and a goods train. Rescue ops have been on since last evening and are continuing still at the time of writing of this report.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh are said to be on their way to the accident site. "We're going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who were affected by train accident," Tamil Nadu minister Udhyanidhi Stalin said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reach Chennai Airport.



They are travelling to Odisha's #Balasore where a collision between three trains left 238 dead pic.twitter.com/1BXjMEVGb8 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Tamil Nadu cancels all government programs

Following the accident, the Tamil Nadu government announced a day of state mourning to honour those deceased in the crash. All government programmes scheduled for June 3 have also been cancelled. MK Stalin put up a post on Twitter saying he contacted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the phone to inquire about the train accident and express his shock and sorrow. He added that a control room had been set up to provide information about the accident. He added that Tamil Nadu will send teams of doctors to the crash site if required. Officials said the injured have been moved to hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro, South East Railway said in a statement.

Railways orders high-level probe

A high-level probe has been initiated into the accident. Speaking to reporters, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF and state government are conducting the rescue operation. The best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it."

"Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," he added.