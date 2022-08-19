Last Updated:

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Kinnaur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department informed.

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property and the tremor was in moderate range.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km in Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.02 pm. PTI DJI VN VN

