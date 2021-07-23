Moga Road Accident: Punjab CM Announces Rs. 5 Lakh To Sufferers; 3 Killed And 41 Injured

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced an ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of those killed in the Moga road accident. The Moga road accident took place on the Jalandhar-Barlanda road, where two buses collided with each other. Police officials reported that three persons died and 40 were injured. The minibus collided with a state-owned PEPSU roadways bus near Lohara village, police said. Amarinder took to his official Twitter handle and announced the amount of ex gratia.

Have directed the District Administration of Moga to immediately provide ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to seriously injured in today’s bus accident. Free treatment will be provided to all others who have sustained minor injuries. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

Police officials reported that the incident took place on Friday and nine seriously injured persons were taken to a hospital in Ludhiana. Those killed and injured were travelling in a minibus which was on its way from Zira town to Chandigarh carrying supporters of Congress who were to attend the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief. In Chandigarh, during the installation ceremony of Sidhu, the Punjab Congress observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to those killed in the accident. Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and expressed his grief on the injured and killed persons.

Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

Captain attended Sidhu's installation ceremony

Burying the hatchet after being at loggerheads for months, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday attended newly-inducted PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's installation in Punjab. Addressing the Congress party workers from the stage, Captain urged for the need to be 'united' in the fight against China and Pakistan.

"Congratulating Sidhu on his appointment, he said, "You now have to handle the matters of Punjab for the next few years and this is not a small responsibility. There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed in Punjab. For the last 4 years, we have worked very closely."

The CM stated that during his tenure, the Congress government had tackled a number of issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was one issue that everyone needed to stand united against. "We have to walk together going forward, not only for Punjab but for India. Pakistan is smuggling RDX, arms, and grenades into our state on a daily basis. Pakistan and China are coming together to infiltrate our borders. We have to stand united in this fight," he stated.

"Congress party has, since the beginning, fought for the independence of the country and it is our responsibility now to carry forward the work of the older generations. All of us have this responsibility on our shoulders and we have to carry the state of Punjab forward," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)