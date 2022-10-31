Republic Investigation: Morbi Bridge Agreement Vests Oreva Group With Upkeep For 15 Years

Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the bridge which collapsed on Sunday leading to 132 deaths. The aforesaid document has been signed between Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd. and the Morbi Municipality on March 7 this year. It is essentially a 15-year contract for maintenance, upkeep, renovation and taking care of amenities, staffing and ticketing. Thus, the firm was allowed to hike the ticket price for commuters by Rs.2 every year.

As per the agreement, no government agency in Morbi would have any role in the tasks assigned to the company as part of the contract. Thus, the responsibility for the bridge collapse may lie entirely on the Oreva group. As per sources, the repair work might have been subcontracted to a third party. Earlier, Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala admitted to Republic TV that the bridge which collapsed didn't have fitness clearance and was opened without intimation to the authorities.

#LIVE | Republic accesses bridge agreement signed on March 7 this year, which states company Oreva's responsibilities in managing the bridge, including payment, collection & staffing; Tune in here - https://t.co/etZZsFkPq0 pic.twitter.com/EYZMbWwSCo — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Here is a copy of the agreement:

Morbi bridge collapse

In a monumental tragedy, at least 132 persons died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. As per eyewitnesses, the bridge was crammed with people including women and children when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. The state government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.

Meanwhile, a visibly emotional PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the bridge collapse while addressing the National Unity Day programme in Kevadia. Extending solidarity with the kin of the victims, he explained the steps taken by the government in Gujarat and at the Centre as far. He also assured the people of the country that no stone will be left unturned in relief and rescue operations. Referring to the resolve of the late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, the PM stressed the need to fulfill one's duty during difficult times.