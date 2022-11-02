In a key development, the Morbi Bar Association passed a resolution to represent any of the accused persons in the bridge collapse case. On Wednesday, the lawyers organised a silent march from the court premises to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. Speaking to the media, the bar association president affirmed, "In the FIR, sections 304, 308 and 114 have been invoked. It is an offence of criminal negligence. It is not an act of God". 4 accused persons- Oreva managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar were remanded to police custody.

Meanwhile, Government pleader Jani told Republic TV, "Morally, the Morbi Bar Association has decided that we won't fight the case of the accused whose negligence led to the deaths of 134 persons. It is a commendable thing. On behalf of the government, we will try to ensure that the accused get the strictest possible punishment".

Morbi bridge collapse tragedy

In a monumental tragedy, 135 persons died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. The CCTV footage of the mishap showed that the bridge was crammed with people including women and children during the evening. Suddenly, it started shaking and then snapped, plunging them into the water below within seconds.

There was a footfall of around 350 people there at the time of the accident, sources revealed. This came even as the bridge could carry only 150 people at once. However, sources informed Republic TV that around 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on that day. Subsequently, the Gujarat government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy. PM Modi not only visited Morbi but also chaired multiple meetings to review the situation. Reportedly, he reiterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this tragedy.