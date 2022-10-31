Morbi Bridge Collapse: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri Express Grief Over The Incident

In a monumental tragedy, at least 134 people died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. As per eyewitnesses, the bridge was crammed with people including women and children when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

B-town celebs like Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri expressed grief over the incident. Kher headed to his Twitter handle and paid his deepest condolences to the people who died in the incident. The Uunchai actor tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. My Deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and pray for the speedy recovery who are injured. #morbi #gujarat."

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri headed to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about Morbi Bridge collapse. My prayers are for all the victims’ families. All those responsible must be punished with acts of murder. Also, probe if it’s sabotage by #UrbanNaxals because they are very capable of going to any extent."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse while addressing the National Unity Day programme in Kevadia on Monday. PM addressed, "I am in the city of Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. I may have experienced such grief hardly ever in life. On one hand, there is a grief-stricken heart filled with pain and on the other hand, there is the path of Karma and duty."

"I express my condolences to the families of the persons who lost their lives in the accident. In this period of grief, the government is with the families of the victims in every way," he further noted.

