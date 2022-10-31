Morbi Bridge Collapse: NDRF DIG Avers 'search Ops Will Continue Till Last Person Is Found'

On Sunday evening, nearly a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed claiming 133 lives. Notably, teams of NDRF, SDRF, SRPF, Army, Air Force, Navy, Fire brigade, Civic corporation, along with medical teams are carrying out the rescue operations on the war footing. Speaking to Republic TV, the NDRF DIG said that the rescue operations will continue till the last person is found.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, NDRF DIG, Mohsen Shahedi, said, “As per the information from the local administration, around 133 dead bodies have been recovered and one person is still missing. The search operation is underway and it will continue till the last person is found. We are having coordinated action by teams of NDRF and SDRF. Prior service officials, army columns are also on the spot.”

“On Sunday, after the mishap, locals volunteered and saved 170 lives. The missing person will be found soon. As the Machchhu river has murky waters, it was a challenge for NDRF teams to conduct relief and rescue operations at night. Local administration helped us in the operation. Local administration took charge of the lighting system at the collapsed site,” the DIG added.

According to NDRF personnel, around 49 persons below the age of 15 have been killed in the Morbi bridge tragedy. The Julto Pul (Hanging Bridge) was reopened on the Gujarati- New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work.

#BREAKING | 49 below the age of 15 were killed in the Morbi bridge tragedy. In all, 133 people have lost their lives in the bridge collapse.

Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed the key CCTV footage of when Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapsed. In the video, the bridge can be seen overloaded with people including men, women, and children. Soon after, the bridge snapped and screams filled the air. The video showed people dangling from the bridge and some were seen clinging to the bridge's twisted wreck. Soon after, several people plunged into the Machchhu river below.

#BREAKING: MOMENT OF BRIDGE'S COLLAPSE



CCTV footage with Republic shows the moment of the Morbi bridge's collapse

Republic TV also accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to this bridge. As of now, eight persons related to the Oreva Group have been detained by the Gujarat Police in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.