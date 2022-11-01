Morbi Bridge Collapse: World Leaders Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Tragic Event

As India witnessed a tragic incident following a suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, leaders across the world including United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian President Vladimir Putin, conveyed their sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Days after its reopening, more than 130 people died after the hanging bridge in Morbi collapsed on Sunday.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden sent a message of support to the families of the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse disaster in Gujarat. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short.” He even added that they will continue to stand with and support the people of India in this terrible hour.

Besides President Biden, US Secretary Antony Blinken expressed his sympathies by saying that the United States stands by its Indian partner at this trying time. He said in a tweet, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat.” He even conveyed “deepest condolences” to the family members of the victims.

World Leaders express sympathies for the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse

Following the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear Madam President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat," the Kremlin stated on its website through Telegram on Monday. He further urges to convey words of sympathy to the victim's families and hopes for a rapid recovery for everyone affected by the tragedy.

As per a press statement from the Sri Lankan President's office, President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his shock and sadness over the unfortunate bridge collapse occurrence in a message to PM Modi. The President said, “The government and people of Sri Lanka join me in extending deepest condolences to you, the government and people of India especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives,” PTI reported.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, responded to a query about the bridge collapse tragedy by saying, "We have taken note of what happened and mourn for the loss of lives and extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who are injured in the accident”, as per a PTI report.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister of Nepal and President of Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba said that the unfortunate occurrence involving the bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, makes him really sorrowful. He added in the tweet, “We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families.”

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki has also sent condolences to India for the 134 lives lost in the Morbi region of Gujarat as a result of a suspension bridge collapse. In a tweet, he said, “I am devastated with the tragedy in Gujarat. On behalf of the government of Poland I am sending my deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi.

In the meantime, PM Modi offered his sympathies for the fatalities brought on by the crumbling of the Morbi bridge while speaking at the National Unity Day ceremony in Kevadia on Monday. He assured people that every attempt would be made to support anyone in need while declaring the ex gratia for the victims.

