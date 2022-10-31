In Morbi Bridge Tragedy, 9 Linked To Oreva Firm Arrested Even As Office Is Deserted

In a key development, nine people linked to the Ajanta Oreva Group have been arrested in relation to the horrifying Gujarat Morbi bridge disaster that killed over 130 people. Earlier in the day, 8 people were detained by the Morbi police which included the ticket collectors, and security guards of the bridge. Along with that, they have also detained other low-level employees of the Ajanta Oreva company.

This comes after Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that a case was registered against the bridge management team on Sunday under sections 304, (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chief Officer Morbi Sandeep Singh Zala said, "A firm was outsourced, a private company named Ajanta Oreva company was given the contract on March 7th. Fitness clearance was not done and they started allowing visitors during the holidays. They did not intimate us before giving permission. Within a day of reopening, many people gathered but only 20-25 people were supposed to use the bridge at once. An inquiry commission has been formed and we have ordered a probe."

Notably, earlier this morning, Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the bridge which collapsed on Sunday leading to 132 deaths.

Oreva Firm's office deserted, website crashed

After the major tragedy, the website of the company is not functional. When trying to visit the site, a disclaimer can be seen which states 'Bandwith Limit Exceed. The server is temporarily unable to service your request due to the site owner reaching his/her bandwidth limit. Please try again'. The social media platforms of the company have also been deactivated or suspended.

Republic on Monday also tracked down Ajanta Oreva's office in Ahmedabad and found out that the premises were completely deserted. The office was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. but no one has shown up since morning.

The guards present at the entrance refused to speak on the issue and claimed that they are not aware of why the employees have not reached the office. 8 people related to the Oreva Group have been detained by the Gujarat Police after 133 people died in the accident.