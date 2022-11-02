Morbi DC Silent On Oreva Letter Opening Ill-fated Bridge Without Full Repair In 2020 Too

After a bridge collapse claimed the lives of 135, Republic on Wednesday, November 2, confronted the Collector of Morbi. Republic's crew asked the Collector questions related to Oreva, the company entrusted with the maintenance, upkeep, and renovation of the suspension bridge, widely known as ‘Jhulta Pul’, over the Machchhu River.

Morbi Collector confronted

This was after a letter, written in Gujarati, dated August 2020 was accessed, in which Oreva had informed the Municipal Corporation that they were reopening the bridge, pending full maintenance. Citing that a fresh agreement between the two parties was yet to be signed, Oreva had through the letter informed, 'we will make the temporary repairs, the permanent ones will be made after the agreement'.

Pertinently, in March 2022, the agreement was renewed for a stipulated period of 15 years. Around the same time, the bridge was closed for repair for 8 months, only to reopen on October 26, the day of the Gujarati New Year. Five days of functioning, and the bridge collapsed.

When questioned about the August 2020-dated letter that was accessed, where Oreva had informed they would open the bridge after temporary repairs, the Collector did not issue an answer.

#RepublicExclusive | Republic confronts Morbi Collector after Oreva's letter dated August 2020 stating 'bridge to reopen with temporary repairs' accessed. Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/yHlpOUHiT1 — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

Morbi bridge collapse

The bridge caved in around 6.30 p.m., on October 30. CCTV footage showed the bridge crammed with hundreds of people before it tumbled into the Machchhu river below as the cable holding it together on one side gave way. In the tragedy, 134 people have thus far lost their lives. Among the deceased are 51 women and 53 children.

Police registered an FIR at Morbi 'B' division police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). In the said FIR, police have shown "agencies responsible for maintenance and management of the hanging bridge" as the main accused, along with others whose names emerge during the course of the investigation.

Till now, nine people have been arrested. Among them are managers of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket collectors, bridge repair contractors, and three security guards whose job was to control the crowds.