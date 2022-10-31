In a horrific incident, 132 people have died so far after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the Morbi area of Gujarat on Sunday, October 30. Republic TV has now confronted Chief Officer Morbi Sandeep Singh Zala and he admitted that no fitness clearance was given for the bridge. He further said that the company reopened the bridge during the holidays without informing the concerned authority.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation, Chief Officer Morbi said, "A firm was outsourced, a private company named Ajanta Oreva company was given the contract on March 7th. Fitness clearance was not done and they started allowing visitors during the holidays. They did not intimate us before giving permission. Within a day of reopening, many people gathered but only 20-25 people were supposed to use the bridge at once. An inquiry commission has been formed and we have ordered a probe".

#BREAKING on #MorbiBridgeCollapse | Republic questions Chief Officer Morbi who admits fitness clearance wasn't given for the bridge, says 'company that renovated it didn't intimate us, and opened the bridge. The inquiry commission will give more details' https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/iyVTFSTeGY — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy

As of Monday morning, 130 people have died and several have been injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the Morbi area on Sunday. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment.

Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat are carrying out search and rescue operations for survivors of the mishap. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations. Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident, "An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force, and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that cases have been registered against the bridge management team. "Cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," Sanghavi added.

Image: ANI