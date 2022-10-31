Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Announces State Mourning On November 2

Gujarat has announced a statewide mourning on Tuesday, November 2, following the horrific Morbi bridge collapse that killed at least 134 people. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast atop government buildings in the state on Tuesday and no government public functions, receptions or entertainment programs will be held.

"I humbly appeal to all across the state to pray for peace on that day for the eternal peace of the departed souls who lost their lives in this tragedy as well as for their families to be empowered by the Supreme Soul to bear this loss," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said.

During the high-level meeting held at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, PM Modi was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the tragic incident took place. All aspects relating to the tragedy were also discussed. The Prime Minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.

Gujarat: 9 arrested in Morbi bridge collapse; death toll rises to 134

The police have made nine arrests, including four from the Oreva group - the company that was managing the bridge - and filed a case against companies tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure.

"Nine people have been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case. They include two managers and two ticket booking clerks of Oreva group that was managing the bridge," Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav said.

The FIR blamed "callous approach" of the agency people for the heartwrenching tragedy. The FIR, moreover, states that persons concerned or agencies did not pay heed to the quality of maintenance as well as repair work of the bridge.

