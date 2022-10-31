On Sunday, October 30, the biggest tragedy occurred in Gujarat’s Morbi as the suspension bridge – Julta pul (hanging bridge) collapsed claiming the lives of around 132 people and injuring several. It is said that the permissible limit was surpassed to make more profit.

Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse tragedy was captured on camera, in which people were seen dangling from the bridge and some were clinging to the bridge's twisted wreck. Moments after the bridge snapped, screams filled the air, and hundreds were plunged into the Machchhu river below the bridge.

Minutes after the mishap, locals volunteered to help people stranded on the ill-fated bridge, several were seen joining the rescue operations by forming a human chain and taking floats to rescue people in the river.

As emergency services and rescue teams were pressed into action soon, dozens of bodies were recovered from the site of the tragedy. Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding.

Republic TV has learned that there was a footfall of around 350 people there together and around 675 tickets were sold for the Morbi hanging bridge on October 30.

Locals volunteer to help people stranded on the bridge

Several people also volunteered at the nearby Civil hospital in Morbi. Speaking to Republic, one of the volunteers said, “More than 100 mortal remains have been shifted to hospital. Young children accounted for most of the victims. Rescue and relief operations are underway.”

The cable bridge was reopened on the Gujarati New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work by a private firm. The state government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.