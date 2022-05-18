Morbi Tragedy: PM Modi & Gujarat CM Declare Ex-gratia For Deceased's Kin; At Least 12 Dead

In a shocking incident, a Salt mill factory wall collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district killing 12 people and injuring many. Taking cognisance of the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and called it a heart-rending tragedy. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. PM Modi further announced that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured persons would be given Rs 50,000.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh aid to next of kin of deceased

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/AlbwctnOUy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2022

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces 4 lakh aid

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the Morbi tragedy. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office tweeted in Gujarati and announced Rs 4 lakh each from CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of each worker who died in the wall collapse incident at a salt factory in Morbi. CM Patel has given instructions to Morbi District Collector and system operators for immediate rescue and relief operations.

મુખ્યમંત્રીશ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલે મોરબી જિલ્લાના હળવદ ખાતેં GIDC માં દીવાલ ધસી પડતાં મૃત્યુ પામેલા શ્રમિકો પ્રત્યે હૃદયપૂર્વક સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરીને આ દુર્ઘટનામાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર પ્રત્યેક શ્રમિકના વારસદારને મુખ્યમંત્રી રાહત નિધિમાંથી ₹4 લાખની સહાય આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે. pic.twitter.com/OWXbi0oE7d — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 18, 2022

Morbi Tragedy

On May 18, a Salt mill factory wall collapsed in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in the Morbi district of Gujarat killing 12 people and injuring many. As debris clearing is underway, many labourers are being treated in the hospital and are in critical condition. The fire and emergency services are trying to ascertain whether there was any negligence in adhering to fire safety norms inside the factory where 30 workers were on duty when the wall collapsed. It is likely that the death toll may go up. Nine people died on the spot and three in the hospital during treatment.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Jagdish Thakore also tweeted and shared his sympathies with the bereaved. "More than 10 workers have been killed in a wall collapse at Morbi Halwad GIDC. I pay my respects to the deceased workers and pray to God to give strength to their families to bear the grief and speedy recovery of the injured workers."

Image: PTI, ANI