PM Modi Holds High-level Review Meeting On Morbi Tragedy, Gets Briefed On Rescue Ops

After the tragic Morbi bridge collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation. The meeting was held by PM Modi at the Raj Bhavan in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. At least 134 people were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

During the high-level meeting, PM Modi was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place. All aspects relating to the tragedy were also discussed.

The Prime Minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, the state's home minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the State and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

Gujarat: 9 arrested in Morbi bridge collapse; death toll rises to 134

Police on Monday arrested nine persons, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge and filed a case against companies tasked with the maintenance and operation of the British-era structure.

"Nine people have been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case. They include two managers and two ticket booking clerks of Oreva group that was managing the bridge," Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav said.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the tragedy took place due to the "callous approach" of the agency people. The FIR, moreover, states that persons concerned or agencies didn't pay heed to the quality of maintenance as well as repair work of the bridge.

The bridge was reopened for people despite knowing that a "callous approach" in the maintenance and management of the Morbi bridge may lead to human deaths, the FIR stated.