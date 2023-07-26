More Than 2000 People, 1200 Cattle Evacuated From Low-lying Areas As Yamuna, Hindon Swell

Evacuation and rescue operations are on a full swing in the low lying areas near River Yamuna and River Hindon which are severely effected by floods. Noida Sector 100, 135, 142, 126, Suthiana village, Greater Noida extension and adjoining areas of Gaziabad saw the cars, Gowshala, farmhouses, fields completely submerged due to rise in water level of both the rivers. The administration has ordered the closure of all schools. The DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar urged government offices to provide work from home famicilies for a few days citing the heavy downpour prediction for coming days.

The Noida Authority, District Administration, Revenue officials supervised the rescue operations as the evacuated people were transported to the relief camps and proper arrangements of their food, medicine were made. Meanwhile a video from Suthiyana village in Ecotech 3 went viral. It showed around 350 cars of online cab aggregator Ola parked at a dump yard in Greater Noida were submerged and hopelessly floating as water overflowing from the swollen Hindon River entered the low-lying area. The video caught the attention of the administration and water pumps were deployed to flush out flood water.



Noida DM Manish Verma saidm "Inspections of the affected areas were carried out to assess the situation at ground zero. I have also inspected the district administration’s makeshift shelter homes and relief camps. Each camp provides shelter to 60-70 people. If needed, we are ready to increase the number of shelter homes and relief camps. Situation is much grim in the villages near Yamuna. Many animals drowned in flood water but we managed to rescue all. We are taking all necessary precautions. Our teams are working day and night and we have set up a control room too to monitor the rescue aqnd relief operations."

"Till Wednesday, we successfully evacuated around 2000 people and 1,200 animals trapped in the low-lying villages of Dadri, Jewar, and Sadar. The shelter homes in Chhajarsi, Haibatpur, Sutiyana, Dadri were inspected and nodal officers were asked to ensure that inmates get clean water, food, and medicines," Verma added.



According to the officials from the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, the water level of the Hindon River dropped slightly on Tuesday and was recorded at 201.10 metres, down from 201.15 metres on Monday.