Morena Hooch Tragedy: 12 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor, CM Chouhan Orders Probe

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, 12 people lost their lives in Morena, Hoonch after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor. As per the Madhya Pradesh authorities, apart from the 12 deceased, 7 people are currently in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in Gwalior. The liquor was consumed by people residing in Pahwali and Manpur villages.

"They have died after consuming liquor. It has not been fully established that the liquor is poisonous. We have had discussions with doctors and other authorities but a final cause has not been ascertained. We are looking into a lot of the liquor, the distillery from where it came, and the shop it was bought from" said Manoj Sharma, IG, Chambal Range.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe into the Morena incident, with Home Minister Narottam Mishra assuring that the culprits 'will not be spared.'

"Whoever is responsible for the incident or whose negligence has caused the incident will be punished and strict action will be taken," said the CM.

"It is a very painful incident. The SHO has been suspended and relevant authorities have reached the site. Another investigation team is reaching. No one will be spared," said HM Mishra.

An FIR has been registered against 7 people and 1 accused has been arrested. The source of the toxic has still not been found.

Read: Villagers In Madhya Pradesh Dig Up River Bank To Find Gold And Silver Coins

Read: Madhya Pradesh Police Shuts Down 'Godse Gyaanshala' Post Criticism From Congress