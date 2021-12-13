Mother, Son Killed In Highway Crash

A 22-year-old man and his mother died after a car hit their motorcycle on the Panipat-Khatima national highway, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the man, identified as Sagar, and his mother, Amresh, were travelling from Pirkheda village in Shamli district to Muzaffarnagar, Titawi Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Singh said.

The car driver fled the scene in his vehicle after the accident, the SHO said.

In neighbouring Shamli district, 11 farmers were injured, some of them critically, when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in turned over on the same highway near Kairana on Sunday.

Police said the farmers were on their way to Kairana to participate in a 'kisan panchayat'.

The injured farmers were taken to hospitals in Kairana, they added.

