Motorcycle-borne Man Dies After Collision With Truck In Delhi

A 36-year-old man was killed after he was accidentally knocked down by a truck in north Delhi’s Burari area on Tuesday night, police said.

The truck driver has been arrested, they said.

Mahender Kumar, a resident of Tikri Khurd in Narela, was en route to his house on his motorcycle after visiting a relative when he came under the truck at around 10.45 pm.

He was driving a cab for a living, they said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, the truck driver Ram Prakash (47), a native of Uttar Pradesh, took the Burari flyover here only to realise that he was on the wrong road and hence moved his vehicle backwards. However, the truck's rear indicators were not working.

Kumar, who arrived on the flyover, could not gauge that the truck was being moved in the opposite direction and ran under it, leading to his death.

Kumar is survived by his wife and three children, the officer said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)