Motorcycle Collides With Tempo In Mumbai's Ambernath, One Dead, Two Injured

One person died and two were injured after their motorcycle collided with a tempo in Ambernath area of Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The three were returning from a marriage function in Panvel, he said.

"The accident took place near Anand Nagar MIDC. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Bhangare. The two injured persons were hospitalised in Mumbai. The tempo driver has been booked but is yet to be arrested," the official said.